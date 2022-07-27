Barry Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $333.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(6.51%), TOTL(6.32%), and FNDF(4.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barry Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 194,950 shares in NYSE:UL, giving the stock a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.28 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $48.645 per share and a market cap of $124.49Bil. The stock has returned -8.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 59,074 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.05 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $151.6799 per share and a market cap of $70.39Bil. The stock has returned -40.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-book ratio of 6.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 61,497 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.18.

On 07/27/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $129.195 per share and a market cap of $36.30Bil. The stock has returned -13.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.02 and a price-sales ratio of 8.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 140,101 shares in NYSE:DOW, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.04 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $51.325 per share and a market cap of $36.84Bil. The stock has returned -12.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 118,412 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.01.

On 07/27/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $73.67 per share and a market cap of $43.97Bil. The stock has returned 27.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-book ratio of 4.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

