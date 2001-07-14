Helbiz Media, a division of the Nasdaq-listed Helbiz Inc.(HLBZ), announces that Helbiz Live, including the upcoming season of the Italian BKT Series, is available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Italy.

The first day of the season on Helbiz Live within Amazon Prime Video will start with a special event: Genoa CFC vs SS Lazio on July 27 at 6 p.m. CET. Genoa CFC, Italy's oldest football team, will face off against SS Lazio, one of the most competitive teams from Serie A, in a friendly match. Helbiz Live will broadcast the match live, available to all fans for free. The Serie BKT Championship will start on August 12 with the opening match featuring Parma against Bari.(Graphic: Business Wire)

Fans in Italy will easily be able to subscribe to Helbiz Live directly through Prime Video Channels and watch all live and on-demand matches of the 2022/2023 BKT Series Championship, including up to 390 games between the regular season, playoffs and playouts. It will also feature a series of exclusive sports and entertainment content from Chiara Giuffrida, the new face and host of Helbiz Live.

"Our priority is to be on the fan’s side by constantly working to make our service easily accessible on all devices,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media. “A notable agreement like this, with a global partner such as Amazon, was born precisely in response to this focus on the customer, who are able to follow the BKT Series Championship and all the other incredible sports and entertainment content we offer through Amazon Prime Video. Through Amazon Prime Video, our service will be available to many potential new customers in Italy who can easily subscribe to Helbiz Live with a couple of clicks.”

