All-Stars Investment Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SUITE 2103, TWO EXCHANGE SQUARE HONG KONG, K3 00000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $415.00Mil. The top holdings were YMM(97.78%), TAL(1.14%), and DIDIY(0.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were All-Stars Investment Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

All-Stars Investment Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:YMM by 4,297,649 shares. The trade had a 8.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.8.

On 07/27/2022, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $8.7 per share and a market cap of $9.50Bil. The stock has returned -14.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.41.

All-Stars Investment Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:TAL by 1,419,027 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.81.

On 07/27/2022, TAL Education Group traded for a price of $4.955 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned 12.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TAL Education Group has a price-book ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 1,364,000 shares in OTCPK:DIDIY, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.19 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, DiDi Global Inc traded for a price of $3.12 per share and a market cap of $14.61Bil. The stock has returned -62.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DiDi Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

During the quarter, All-Stars Investment Ltd bought 198,000 shares of NYSE:EDU for a total holding of 220,000. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.66.

On 07/27/2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $25.07 per share and a market cap of $4.51Bil. The stock has returned 16.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -24.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 165,000-share investment in NAS:YY. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.38 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, JOYY Inc traded for a price of $25.08 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned -49.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JOYY Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -244.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

