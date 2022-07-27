StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 281 stocks valued at a total of $825.00Mil. The top holdings were ECL(11.72%), VTI(4.34%), and SPY(3.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC bought 102,127 shares of NYSE:ECL for a total holding of 628,833. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.01.

On 07/27/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $158.355 per share and a market cap of $45.24Bil. The stock has returned -26.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-book ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC bought 185,826 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 258,673. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.8293 per share and a market cap of $41.29Bil. The stock has returned -5.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC bought 161,604 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 417,379. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.37.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $48.72 per share and a market cap of $5.40Bil. The stock has returned -9.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLG by 120,605 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.4344 per share and a market cap of $13.85Bil. The stock has returned -10.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

StrategIQ Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VONE by 19,955 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.73.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $179.785 per share and a market cap of $2.70Bil. The stock has returned -10.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

