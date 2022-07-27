Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $446.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(36.28%), IWM(10.68%), and XLI(8.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 423,075-share investment in NAS:SLQD. Previously, the stock had a 3.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E traded for a price of $48.745 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned -4.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought 121,676 shares of ARCA:KWEB for a total holding of 991,541. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.73.

On 07/27/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $29.745 per share and a market cap of $7.59Bil. The stock has returned -32.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.30.

During the quarter, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought 25,403 shares of ARCA:KRE for a total holding of 569,944. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.21.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF traded for a price of $62.05 per share and a market cap of $3.05Bil. The stock has returned 2.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.20.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 12,968 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 07/27/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $100.1501 per share and a market cap of $267.64Bil. The stock has returned -45.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 9,995-share investment in NYSE:NKE. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.52 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $106.805 per share and a market cap of $165.01Bil. The stock has returned -35.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-book ratio of 10.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

