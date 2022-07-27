Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $294.00Mil. The top holdings were FCNCB(4.20%), FINN(3.43%), and SBNC(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 125,096-share investment in NAS:LEVL. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.93 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Level One Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $39.93 per share and a market cap of $310.96Mil. The stock has returned 52.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Level One Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 153,214 shares in NAS:BUSE, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.26 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Busey Corp traded for a price of $24.77 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned 8.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Busey Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 60,973 shares in NAS:BANR, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.9 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Banner Corp traded for a price of $60.16 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned 17.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Banner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 89,656 shares in NAS:FRME, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.4 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Merchants Corp traded for a price of $38.91 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -1.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Merchants Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,205 shares in NAS:FCNCA, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $652.16 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Citizens BancShares Inc traded for a price of $705.15 per share and a market cap of $11.27Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Citizens BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

