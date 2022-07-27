Columbus Macro, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $263.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHP(3.63%), SCHX(2.83%), and VOO(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Columbus Macro, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 457,291-share investment in ARCA:HDAW. Previously, the stock had a 3.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.99 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF traded for a price of $21.36 per share and a market cap of $10.66Mil. The stock has returned -14.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

The guru established a new position worth 281,127 shares in ARCA:HDEF, giving the stock a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.97 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF traded for a price of $20.72 per share and a market cap of $915.31Mil. The stock has returned -12.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

The guru established a new position worth 167,217 shares in ARCA:SPIB, giving the stock a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.95 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $33.07 per share and a market cap of $5.96Bil. The stock has returned -8.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Columbus Macro, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PFFD by 241,840 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.48.

On 07/27/2022, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF traded for a price of $21.9788 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Columbus Macro, LLC bought 82,101 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 89,877. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.9.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.8729 per share and a market cap of $14.78Bil. The stock has returned -3.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

