SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4800 Overton Plaza Fort Worth, TX 76109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $29.00Mil. The top holdings were WETF(26.48%), PETS(7.04%), and CODI(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC bought 7,845,302 shares of NAS:WETF for a total holding of 7,868,000. The trade had a 26.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.74.

On 07/27/2022, WisdomTree Investments Inc traded for a price of $5.13 per share and a market cap of $753.11Mil. The stock has returned -12.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Investments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VICI by 52,307 shares. The trade had a 6.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.47.

On 07/27/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $33.05 per share and a market cap of $31.66Bil. The stock has returned 8.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.68 and a price-sales ratio of 12.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC bought 150,069 shares of NAS:PETS for a total holding of 158,310. The trade had a 6.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.4.

On 07/27/2022, PetMed Express Inc traded for a price of $21.545 per share and a market cap of $458.18Mil. The stock has returned -18.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PetMed Express Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:PSEC by 111,856 shares. The trade had a 4.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.69.

On 07/27/2022, Prospect Capital Corp traded for a price of $7.42 per share and a market cap of $2.90Bil. The stock has returned -1.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prospect Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-book ratio of 0.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 62,711 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 3.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.55 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $90.83 per share and a market cap of $229.06Bil. The stock has returned 19.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-book ratio of 5.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.