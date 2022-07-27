Sturgeon Ventures LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(11.76%), NVDA(8.75%), and TSLA(7.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 8,444 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.8 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.345 per share and a market cap of $356.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 5,881 shares in NYSE:NOW, giving the stock a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $477.87 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $431.97 per share and a market cap of $84.76Bil. The stock has returned -27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 384.39, a price-book ratio of 21.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 113.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 4,798 shares in NAS:LRCX, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $477.04 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $457.55 per share and a market cap of $63.35Bil. The stock has returned -25.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-book ratio of 10.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 6,800 shares in NYSE:DE, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $368.92 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $321.42 per share and a market cap of $97.64Bil. The stock has returned -8.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-book ratio of 5.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought 2,843 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 16,941. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 07/27/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $789.68 per share and a market cap of $811.13Bil. The stock has returned 18.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.56, a price-book ratio of 22.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.75 and a price-sales ratio of 13.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.