Andesa Financial Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 133 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.18%), MSFT(4.72%), and DIVO(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought 6,030 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 9,745. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/27/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.345 per share and a market cap of $356.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VPC by 60,343 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.45.

On 07/27/2022, Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF traded for a price of $22.16 per share and a market cap of $27.70Mil. The stock has returned -6.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a price-book ratio of 0.86.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:KOMP by 22,963 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.93.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF traded for a price of $42.35 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned -32.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

During the quarter, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought 15,500 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 21,070. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.72.

On 07/27/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $67.15 per share and a market cap of $6.40Bil. The stock has returned -9.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

The guru sold out of their 41,591-share investment in NAS:SDVY. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.06 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $25.4325 per share and a market cap of $864.19Mil. The stock has returned -9.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

