Ocean Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $183.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(18.55%), AMZN(14.12%), and COST(13.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ocean Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:STWD by 39,925 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.02.

On 07/27/2022, Starwood Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $22.92 per share and a market cap of $6.98Bil. The stock has returned -5.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starwood Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,024 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $789.68 per share and a market cap of $811.13Bil. The stock has returned 18.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.56, a price-book ratio of 22.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.75 and a price-sales ratio of 13.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,122 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/27/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.16 per share and a market cap of $2,466.32Bil. The stock has returned 4.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-book ratio of 36.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 254 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/27/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $111.15 per share and a market cap of $1,385.75Bil. The stock has returned -24.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 9,550-share investment in NYSE:SHOP. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.1 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $33.35 per share and a market cap of $41.01Bil. The stock has returned -80.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 252.40, a price-book ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 181.83 and a price-sales ratio of 8.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

