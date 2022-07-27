Riverview Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 704 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(10.30%), AAPL(6.01%), and AGG(4.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Riverview Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Riverview Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 66,951 shares. The trade had a 5.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.305 per share and a market cap of $82.49Bil. The stock has returned -9.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Riverview Trust Co bought 14,589 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 14,675. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.32.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $180.485 per share and a market cap of $24.70Bil. The stock has returned -11.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.93.

During the quarter, Riverview Trust Co bought 7,488 shares of NYSE:EIX for a total holding of 7,959. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.81.

On 07/27/2022, Edison International traded for a price of $63.3 per share and a market cap of $24.12Bil. The stock has returned 15.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edison International has a price-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Riverview Trust Co bought 3,211 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 50,395. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/27/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.16 per share and a market cap of $2,466.32Bil. The stock has returned 4.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-book ratio of 36.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Riverview Trust Co bought 3,860 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 24,340. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.3 per share and a market cap of $1,197.63Bil. The stock has returned -35.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-book ratio of 8.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

