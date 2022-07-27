Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 201 stocks valued at a total of $333.00Mil. The top holdings were CPNG(3.81%), AAPL(2.98%), and MSFT(2.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 75,726 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.082 per share and a market cap of $38.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 107,128 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.51.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.78 per share and a market cap of $28.55Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 38,707 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.89.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $117.01 per share and a market cap of $19.35Bil. The stock has returned -13.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a price-book ratio of 5.09.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IUSV by 66,711 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.66.

On 07/27/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $68.86 per share and a market cap of $11.62Bil. The stock has returned -2.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 153,689 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.56.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.775 per share and a market cap of $6.24Bil. The stock has returned -9.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

