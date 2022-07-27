Fifth Third Securities, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

38 Fountain Square Plaza Cincinnati, OH 45263

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 194 stocks valued at a total of $729.00Mil. The top holdings were RDVY(4.27%), GLD(3.08%), and SPTL(3.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fifth Third Securities, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SOXX by 4,369 shares. The trade had a 6.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $405.18.

On 07/27/2022, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $389.32 per share and a market cap of $6.80Bil. The stock has returned -13.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

The guru established a new position worth 761,459 shares in NAS:RDVY, giving the stock a 4.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.17 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $43.0784 per share and a market cap of $8.37Bil. The stock has returned -8.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

The guru sold out of their 6,937-share investment in ARCA:FDN. Previously, the stock had a 3.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $150.04 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund traded for a price of $134.65 per share and a market cap of $4.12Bil. The stock has returned -47.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a price-book ratio of 4.38.

The guru established a new position worth 133,339 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 3.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.73 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $159.84 per share and a market cap of $55.49Bil. The stock has returned -4.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 662,973 shares in ARCA:SPTL, giving the stock a 3.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.8 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $34.06 per share and a market cap of $6.52Bil. The stock has returned -18.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.