IEQ CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 795 stocks valued at a total of $3.30Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.08%), OEF(4.85%), and QQQ(4.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IEQ CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, IEQ CAPITAL, LLC bought 110,537 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 151,456. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.32.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $180.485 per share and a market cap of $24.70Bil. The stock has returned -11.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.93.

The guru established a new position worth 105,708 shares in ARCA:MGC, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.93 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF traded for a price of $137.869 per share and a market cap of $3.65Bil. The stock has returned -12.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

IEQ CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:OEF by 83,594 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.76.

On 07/27/2022, iShares S&P 100 ETF traded for a price of $180.79 per share and a market cap of $7.92Bil. The stock has returned -9.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

During the quarter, IEQ CAPITAL, LLC bought 53,097 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 465,865. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/27/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.96 per share and a market cap of $1,952.78Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.37 and a price-sales ratio of 10.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, IEQ CAPITAL, LLC bought 120,203 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 900,983. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.3 per share and a market cap of $1,197.63Bil. The stock has returned -35.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-book ratio of 8.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

