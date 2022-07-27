Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were IJJ(6.71%), IAU(6.57%), and IJK(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. bought 85,404 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 114,141. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.02.

On 07/27/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.165 per share and a market cap of $22.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. bought 7,736 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 14,524. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.18.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.0285 per share and a market cap of $12.38Bil. The stock has returned -10.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 25,607 shares in BATS:DISV, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.19 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $21.1401 per share and a market cap of $311.82Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a price-book ratio of 0.68.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 11,357 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.58 per share and a market cap of $93.10Bil. The stock has returned -17.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru established a new position worth 16,284 shares in ARCA:DFIV, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.91 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $28.74 per share and a market cap of $3.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

