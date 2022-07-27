Liontrust Investment Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 249 stocks valued at a total of $7.10Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(5.17%), V(4.29%), and AMT(3.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,385,634 shares in NYSE:NEM, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.89 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $46.87 per share and a market cap of $36.62Bil. The stock has returned -19.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought 219,598 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 519,215. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 07/27/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $386.15 per share and a market cap of $177.49Bil. The stock has returned -38.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-book ratio of 12.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.80 and a price-sales ratio of 10.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:WCN by 444,100 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $129.81.

On 07/27/2022, Waste Connections Inc traded for a price of $127.4 per share and a market cap of $32.70Bil. The stock has returned 2.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Connections Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought 221,336 shares of NYSE:EFX for a total holding of 251,718. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $200.72.

On 07/27/2022, Equifax Inc traded for a price of $193.01 per share and a market cap of $23.65Bil. The stock has returned -23.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equifax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-book ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.52 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 177,100 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 07/27/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $213.785 per share and a market cap of $450.92Bil. The stock has returned -14.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-book ratio of 13.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.71 and a price-sales ratio of 17.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

