Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 446 stocks valued at a total of $772.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(3.03%), SCHD(2.83%), and AGG(2.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 116,341 shares in NAS:ADSK, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.65 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $195.805 per share and a market cap of $41.95Bil. The stock has returned -38.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.76, a price-book ratio of 61.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.20 and a price-sales ratio of 9.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 116,341 shares in NAS:FISV, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.06 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $103.51 per share and a market cap of $67.33Bil. The stock has returned -9.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 116,341 shares in NYSE:IT, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $266.55 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Gartner Inc traded for a price of $254.19 per share and a market cap of $20.16Bil. The stock has returned -4.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gartner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-book ratio of 172.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 116,341 shares in NYSE:GIS, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.01 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $73.67 per share and a market cap of $43.97Bil. The stock has returned 27.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-book ratio of 4.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 116,341 shares in NYSE:GDDY, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.13 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, GoDaddy Inc traded for a price of $71.065 per share and a market cap of $11.50Bil. The stock has returned -15.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GoDaddy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

