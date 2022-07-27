Clarus Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $119.00Mil. The top holdings were TM(8.96%), PALC(8.05%), and BUFR(7.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clarus Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 375,270-share investment in ARCA:PTBD. Previously, the stock had a 6.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.36 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.62 per share and a market cap of $544.71Mil. The stock has returned -19.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 333,996 shares in NYSE:BSM, giving the stock a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.15 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Black Stone Minerals LP traded for a price of $15.25 per share and a market cap of $3.17Bil. The stock has returned 54.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Stone Minerals LP has a price-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.65 and a price-sales ratio of 9.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Clarus Group, Inc. bought 5,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 20,720. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.3 per share and a market cap of $1,197.63Bil. The stock has returned -35.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-book ratio of 8.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Clarus Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 6,723 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/27/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $90.08 per share and a market cap of $380.28Bil. The stock has returned 62.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 74.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Clarus Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 350 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 07/27/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $788.16 per share and a market cap of $811.13Bil. The stock has returned 18.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.56, a price-book ratio of 22.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.75 and a price-sales ratio of 13.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

