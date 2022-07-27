ASSET PLANNING CORPORATION recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(12.70%), VEA(11.23%), and SCHO(9.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASSET PLANNING CORPORATION’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ASSET PLANNING CORPORATION bought 75,103 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 79,412. The trade had a 4.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.45 per share and a market cap of $35.59Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, ASSET PLANNING CORPORATION bought 43,196 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 191,720. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.82 per share and a market cap of $41.29Bil. The stock has returned -5.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ASSET PLANNING CORPORATION bought 20,833 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 55,333. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $134.82 per share and a market cap of $97.01Bil. The stock has returned -0.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

ASSET PLANNING CORPORATION reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 33,212 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.4.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.595 per share and a market cap of $45.32Bil. The stock has returned -9.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru established a new position worth 43,833 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $32.59 per share and a market cap of $7.56Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

