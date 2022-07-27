Vontobel Holding Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

GOTTHARDSTRASSE 43 ZURICH, V8 CH-8022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1016 stocks valued at a total of $9.25Bil. The top holdings were TSM(5.03%), UBS(4.33%), and MSFT(4.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 410,337 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/27/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.96 per share and a market cap of $1,952.78Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.37 and a price-sales ratio of 10.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:NTES by 1,225,505 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.08.

On 07/27/2022, NetEase Inc traded for a price of $95.13 per share and a market cap of $61.96Bil. The stock has returned 6.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NetEase Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought 747,730 shares of NYSE:ALC for a total holding of 3,763,143. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.06.

On 07/27/2022, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $75.13 per share and a market cap of $36.39Bil. The stock has returned 6.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.91, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 44.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought 296,626 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 599,529. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.33.

On 07/27/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $170.8 per share and a market cap of $237.14Bil. The stock has returned 12.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-book ratio of 12.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought 160,117 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 287,052. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.06.

On 07/27/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $290.97 per share and a market cap of $180.39Bil. The stock has returned -9.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-book ratio of 8.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.