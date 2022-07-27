Navalign, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $229.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHP(8.20%), AAPL(7.18%), and FBND(6.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Navalign, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 332,919 shares in ARCA:FBND, giving the stock a 6.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.57 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.46 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned -10.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

Navalign, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 58,468 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.92.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.215 per share and a market cap of $8.90Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 94,639 shares in ARCA:CMF, giving the stock a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.33 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.46 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned -7.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Navalign, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BOND by 46,251 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.98.

On 07/27/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.54 per share and a market cap of $3.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 56.54.

During the quarter, Navalign, LLC bought 58,458 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 336,460. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.77 per share and a market cap of $16.17Bil. The stock has returned -5.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

