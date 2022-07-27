ODonnell Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $122.00Mil. The top holdings were FTGC(20.95%), COWZ(20.26%), and FXG(11.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ODonnell Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ODonnell Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 772,878 shares. The trade had a 18.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.17.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $43.09 per share and a market cap of $8.37Bil. The stock has returned -8.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

ODonnell Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLG by 577,245 shares. The trade had a 14.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.4344 per share and a market cap of $13.85Bil. The stock has returned -10.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

ODonnell Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 77,377 shares. The trade had a 13.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/27/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $300.97 per share and a market cap of $165.69Bil. The stock has returned -17.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a price-book ratio of 6.01.

The guru established a new position worth 222,824 shares in ARCA:FXG, giving the stock a 11.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.84 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $62.64 per share and a market cap of $643.72Mil. The stock has returned 13.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

During the quarter, ODonnell Financial Services, LLC bought 259,955 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 574,159. The trade had a 9.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.91.

On 07/27/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $44.365 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

