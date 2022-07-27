Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

60 RAILROAD PL SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY 12866

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $23.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.33%), ITCI(9.25%), and XLE(9.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 29,263 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.39 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $73.3141 per share and a market cap of $33.64Bil. The stock has returned 53.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

The guru sold out of their 5,160-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 2.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.38 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $164.58 per share and a market cap of $439.07Bil. The stock has returned -55.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 20,050 shares in ARCA:PXE, giving the stock a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.69 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF traded for a price of $27.18 per share and a market cap of $257.18Mil. The stock has returned 74.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

The guru sold out of their 98,087-share investment in NYSE:CTOS. Previously, the stock had a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.41 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Custom Truck One Source Inc traded for a price of $5.57 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned -32.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Custom Truck One Source Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought 1,512,655 shares of NAS:ATHX for a total holding of 5,384,257. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.45.

On 07/27/2022, Athersys Inc traded for a price of $0.177199 per share and a market cap of $45.56Mil. The stock has returned -88.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Athersys Inc has a price-book ratio of 172.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

