UDINE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $55.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(33.00%), GOOG(24.33%), and MSFT(15.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UDINE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 52,280-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 9.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.3 per share and a market cap of $1,197.63Bil. The stock has returned -35.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-book ratio of 8.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 31,226-share investment in NYSE:WMT. Previously, the stock had a 5.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.51 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $121.9493 per share and a market cap of $335.11Bil. The stock has returned -12.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 53,369-share investment in NYSE:XOM. Previously, the stock had a 4.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.08 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $90.08 per share and a market cap of $380.28Bil. The stock has returned 62.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 74.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 14,690-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 4.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $172.13 per share and a market cap of $413.33Bil. The stock has returned -14.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-book ratio of 15.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.20 and a price-sales ratio of 14.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 26,522-share investment in NAS:TLT. Previously, the stock had a 3.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.54 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.29 per share and a market cap of $23.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

