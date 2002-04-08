NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectivity has never been more critical for consumers and business owners who need reliable Internet to thrive, but who are often limited to only one or two choices in their city. Starting tomorrow, Verizon is bringing new wireless home and business Internet options to Scranton and Harrisburg, PA residents that deliver great performance at an incredible value.



Verizon is turning on its wireless home and business internet services, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, in parts of Scranton and Harrisburg. Verizon Home Internet starts at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps. Not a current Verizon customer? You can still get Verizon Home Internet for just $50 per month with Auto Pay.

“Verizon sets the standard when it comes to delivering fast and reliable phone service, so we are excited to bring that same standard of excellence to customers with our Home and Business Internet services to Scranton and Harrisburg at a fantastic value,” said Chris Flood, North East Consumer Vice President at Verizon. “At a time when Americans are looking more closely at their finances, it’s important to know that Scranton and Harrisburg residents and businesses have a new choice for their internet.”

Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power the connected devices in the home: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. There are no annual contracts or hidden fees. Plus, the price is guaranteed for two to three years, depending on your plan. Interested in trying it out?

To sign up, plug in your address at verizon.com/home and see if your home is covered.

Verizon 5G Business Internet

Looking to power your business? Scranton and Harrisburg businesses will also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

Join the network you need at a price you’ll love

It’s no secret that Verizon is the network America relies on, but not everyone knows how affordable it is to join. With Welcome Unlimited ; now you can get the network you want at a price you’ll love. Join the network you want for just $30 per line per month for four lines on Welcome Unlimited with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees.1

We’ve made it easy to switch – we’ll send you a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line up to 12 lines when you activate your own 4G LTE or 5G phone on the Welcome Unlimited plan: that’s up to $960 for a family of four. The e-gift card arrives after your phone has been active on the plan for more than 45 days, and the full amount is all yours as long as your service is active for 12 months. See www.verizon.com/bring-your-own-device/ for details.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings.

5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas

1 "Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. All smartphone lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited and are eligible only w/select promotions. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds."

