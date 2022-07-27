TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company" or "01"), has successfully achieved all technical objectives necessary to integrate IronCAP™ into the Solana blockchain thereby providing a quantum-safe blockchain that supports smart contracts while retaining Solana's ultra-fast throughput.

"The technology we developed for this project is independent of the type of blockchain that is in use and as such it can be applied to not only the Solana blockchain but also other public blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, as well as most private business blockchains. The method of integration is unique and; therefore, we plan to file a patent application along with our partner, Talent Summit who has accepted and paid for the delivery of the Proof of Concept ("PoC"). Our next step will be to create and demonstrate a quantum-safe wallet while Talent Summit will plan for commercial development and launching of QNT - Quantum Native Token," said Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique.

As previously announced, the Company was commissioned to develop the World's First Quantum-Safe Blockchain designed for Tokens, NFTs, Smart Contracts for the Metaverse, De-centralized Finance (DeFi). It is expected that this quantum-safe blockchain will be resilient against cyber-attacks, including attacks from Quantum Computers.

"Unfortunately, virtually all blockchains in the world today are vulnerable to quantum computer attacks. Since blockchain data is meant to be "forever" it is imperative that it is quantum-safe. This PoC achievement is a very significant milestone and demonstrates our IronCAP™ technology can transform existing blockchains into a quantum-safe version that can be incorporated in Tokens, NFTs, Smart Contracts for Metaverse, DeFi, and more," said Andrew Cheung.

About 01 Communique

One of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the PoC as anticipated, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR.

