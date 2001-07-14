ComEd today announced Lewis “Louie” Binswanger has been named the company’s senior vice president of governmental and regulatory affairs, effective Aug. 15.

In this role, Binswanger, who has nearly 40 years of utility industry experience, will lead governmental affairs, external affairs, regulatory strategy and affairs, energy acquisition and strategy, and economic and workforce development. He also will have oversight for the corporate relations function, which manages ComEd’s relationships with civic and charitable organizations.

“An electrical engineer by training, Louie is an accomplished industry veteran and a respected figure here in northern Illinois,” said Gil+Quiniones, CEO of ComEd. “He’s an excellent addition to our diverse and experienced senior leadership team and will be an asset as the company continues to work to implement the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act so that all our communities benefit from a clean energy future.”

Prior to joining ComEd, Binswanger was the vice president of external affairs for Nicor Gas, where he directed the company’s regulatory policy, strategy and planning and was responsible for regulatory activities with the Illinois Commerce Commission. He also led the company’s legislative and governmental affairs activities and development of company policy to align with state legislation.

“I’m excited to join ComEd as the company advances a clean energy future for northern Illinois,” said Binswanger. “I was drawn to ComEd because it leads the industry in delivering some of the cleanest, most reliable and affordable electricity, but also because of its outstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and work to drive positive change across every community it serves.”

Binswanger previously served as Senior Vice President Legal, Governmental and Regulatory Affairs at SourceGas, led Business and Regulatory Affairs at TECO Energy and served in high level technical, operational and general management roles with electric and gas utilities around the United States.

Binswanger serves as Board Member of the American Red Cross, Vice Chairman and Board Member of Hispanics in Energy, and Advisory Council Member of the Center for Public Utilities, New Mexico State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit %3Ci%3Ewww.comed.com%3C%2Fi%3E and connect with the company on %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ETwitter%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3EYouTube%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005765/en/