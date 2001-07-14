Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( NYSE:CHD, Financial) reported yesterday that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty six and one quarter ($0.2625) cents per share.

This quarterly dividend will be payable September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022. It is the Company's 486th regular consecutive quarterly dividend.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the Arm & Hammer brand name and other well-known trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005792/en/

