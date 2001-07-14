Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) %22Legible%26rdquo%3B or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robyn Marshall to Legible’s Advisory Board. Ms. Marshall has over a decade of experience in capital markets and investment banking, with expertise in debt reduction, capital raising, and market acceleration. Having worked in both the U.S. and Canada, Ms. Marshall most recently worked as a Vice President in Equity Capital Markets at J.P. Morgan in New York City. While at J.P. Morgan, Robyn provided strategic advisement and execution on over one hundred public and private equity raises for various issuers raising over US$100Bn in proceeds. Previously, Robyn worked in the Global Investment Banking division at RBC Capital Markets in Calgary, Alberta. Ms. Marshall holds a BBA in Finance and Marketing from St. Francis Xavier University.

Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO, and President of Legible commented, “Robyn brings tremendous insights garnered from her diversified experience in the field of capital markets and investment banking. We are looking forward to working with Robyn as we grow Legible across all its revenue verticals.” Mark Holden, Chairperson of the Advisory Committee and a Co-Founder of Legible, further commented “Ms. Marshall brings not only her perspectives on how to navigate the further funding of Legible but also a fresh perspective as to what the next generation of readers are looking for with respect to reading online.”

Robyn Marshall stated, “As a voracious reader, I was excited to discover Legible, a platform I believe will change and enhance the future of reading online. Legible’s management team and I are of the same mindset that when the marketing and functionality features that are being advanced are implemented, Legible has the potential to transform the current ebook marketplace. I can clearly see a pathway to Legible becoming a global household brand where millions of people are concurrently engaged and entertained. The platform’s focus on accessibility, sustainability, and inclusiveness is much needed in the current marketplace.

In June, Legible released the first ever media-rich “Living Book” edition of an Indigenous authored work, Not+Extinct%3A+Keeping+the+Sinixt+Way in collaboration with the Sinixt Nation and Maa Press, and has contracted most recently with #1 New York Times-bestselling author and global business influencer T. Harv Eker to produce and feature his first ebook based on his popular web training series, thus differentiating itself from competing ebook platforms.

Ms. Marshall added, “Knowing Legible’s Living Books will be globally accessible and have embedded multi-media features, including animation, video, and sound was instrumental in my decision to join Legible’s Advisory Board. I am excited to work with the Legible team to build the Go-To-Place for internet users to read and listen to books.”

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: Millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible has developed two high-value verticals; firstly, a browser-first, global, accessible B2C eBook entertainment platform for the emerging web with high-growth potential called legible.com, delivering beautiful, accessible & immersive reading for next-generation readers; and secondly, a global, world-class B2B eBook conversion and production service with high revenue potential called Legible Publishing for publishers and organizations as well as remediation of eBook content for improved accessibility. Legible Publishing creates original multimedia eBooks, branded as Living Books, that empower authors and publishers to deliver dynamic and unique content.

Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st-century publishing and global reading experiences. Legible provides innovative eBook reading experiences to anyone, anywhere through any browser-enabled device. Legible is committed to providing access to readers that value immersive entertainment experiences through well-constructed and content-dynamic books. Legible embraces sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy as core values.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life. Readers are invited to visit Legible’s continually evolving curated Staff-Picks Bookshelf: https%3A%2F%2Flegible.com%2Fca%2Flist%2Fstaff-picks

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature.

