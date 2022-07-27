TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNB)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") reports on an announcement by its 5.83% owned portfolio company Beelivery Limited ("Beelivery") the United Kingdom based on-demand rapid grocery delivery service who operates via their mobile app and via their website www.beelivery.com.

Beelivery announced that it is celebrating the cinematic release of Illumination Entertainment's Minions: The Rise of Gru, movie by engaging in Beelivery's very first film partnership and co-branding campaign.

The Minions are the immensely popular fictional characters from the hit "Despicable Me" film franchise who also serve as the official mascots for Illumination Entertainment. Minions: The Rise of Gru is the latest installment in the iconic series of movies which features A-list Hollywood actor Steve Carell in a starring role. The Rise of Grutells the origin story of how the world's greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema's most despicable crew, and faced off against "the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled.

In coordination with the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru in the United Kingdom, Beelivery have launched an integrated 30 second TV spot, and a 6-week campaign aligning Beelivery's efficient delivery service to The Minions. Campaign highlights include

On the film's launch day in the UK, Beelivery customers who placed on-demand orders saw their usual delivery driver icon replaced with "Otto", the newest Minion character introduced in Minions: The Rise of Gru .

. Beelivery have launched limited edition Minions-themed grocery bundles that its customers can purchase - Each bundle is tied to a specific famous Minions character:

With each and every order customers place with Beelivery during the course of the campaign, they will have the chance to win a "groovy, action-packed Minions-themed adventure to San Francisco" - where the Minions film is set.

The Beelivery management team expressed confidence that the Minions: The Rise of Gru TV campaign and supporting marketing will drive consumer awareness of Beelivery Upon delivering the announcement.

Beelivery's COO Paul Gott commented "Beelivery is the best performing ‘on-demand' grocery delivery service in the UK. We are also the best kept secret in UK grocery delivery. To partner with Minions: The Rise of Gru is a real coup for Beelivery. Our co-branded campaign will help raise awareness across the UK of Beelivery's service, playfully aligning the Minions workforce - who are willing to go above and beyond to support their leader Gru, with Beelivery's service ethic and performance."

GreenBank CEO Terry Pullen added "We realise the online grocery market is entering a period of consolidation and are extremely encouraged Beelivery are creatively marketing by aligning with this globally known brand."

About Beelivery:

Incorporated in 2015 as the first rapid grocery service in the United Kingdom, Beelivery has been providing rapid delivery of essential and emergency groceries to doorsteps, achieving average delivery time of 46min, with a fifth of orders delivered in under 25mins.

Beelivery connects independent personal shoppers with customers from all over the United Kingdom who need last-minute groceries or are keen to top-up their cupboards. A nearby shopper then personally shops on behalf of the customer and delivers the requested items to their home, on-demand, in as little as 15 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Beelivery is the only ‘on-demand' grocery delivery service to cover over 90% of the United Kingdom population.

Due to a combination of the company's unique business model, and the current TV and integrated media campaign, Beelivery has grown significantly over the last 2 years. Beelivery now has over 100,000 registered personal shoppers on its platform.

-------

For further information, please contact:

Terry Pullen, CEO GreenBank Capital

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)7831 402 388

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707298/GreenBank-Portfolio-Company-Beelivery-Partners-With-Minions-Movie-in-Integrated-Co-Branding-Campaign-to-Heighten-Awareness



