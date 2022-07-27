Key Operational Highlights:

BESI UL9540 Certification Update for Energy Storage

Braille Battery European Expansion Update

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) ( TSXV:BES, Financial) ("BESI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the following operational and business updates:

The Company is now moving to the UL9540 certification phase of its ESS (Energy Storage System) product, bringing it closer to launching its GEN1 system in early Q1 ‘23. Further to the previously announced RFQ review process, we have chosen CSA Group as our NRTL (Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory) partner to certify our Energy Storage System products. "The Canadian Engineering Team, led by BESI's Chief Technology Officer Ivan Gissing, has worked with global industry partners to deliver this important milestone," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President and CEO of BESI. Mr. Gissing added, "The certification phase of BESI's new products is a key milestone in finalizing the commercial launch date of our products. Achieving this milestone has required significant engineering work in both hardware and software development, as well as the coordination of multiple UL standards including UL9540, UL9540A, UL1642, UL1973 and UL1741."

Braille Battery expands its business reach into European Motorsports Market with the hiring of Oliver Fall as its Director of Motorsports Business Development, EMEAA. "The Braille Battery brand awareness in UK/Europe is very strong, and the opportunity to launch specific products for European Markets will accelerate our growth. Oliver's lengthy history in the battery market, combined with a strong pedigree in the UK/European Motorsports Market, will deliver immediate results." said Mr. Weatherdon.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

