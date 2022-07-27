TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. ( TSXV:NGMD, Financial)(OTCQB:NGMDF) ("NuGen'' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce that, effective July 27, 2022, its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol NGMDF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "NGMD".

"Commencing trading on the OTCQB venture exchange is an important milestone for NuGen," stated Michael Wright, CEO of NuGen. "Having our common shares available on the OTCQB will increase accessibility for American investors interested in directly participating in NuGen's growth with the same ease as their Canadian counterparts."

The OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company also reports that it is awaiting approval for its application for DTC eligibility through the Depository Trust Company for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet™ and PetJet™ needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

