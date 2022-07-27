LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Physitrack ( STO:PTRK, Financial)

Champion Health, part of the Physitrack Group, today announces the launch a Global Wellbeing Advisory Board with the aim of re-defining technology-led initiatives for employee health in European and International companies. Board members include senior decision makers from world-leading manufacturing, retail and public services industry companies BP, Rolls Royce, John Lewis, Ocado, Reckitt and Serco.

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack group, comments

"We are very excited by this important initiative by Champion to establish itself as a thought and technology leader in the corporate Wellbeing space. The access to such a well-informed group of industry leaders in this advisory board structure is going to be a game changer for many employees around the world. It all starts with users of Champion's world-leading, uniquely holistic Wellness product for anything an employee needs to be healthier, happier and more productive, that also keeps the employer up to speed with the health of its employees via actionable, anonymised data."

Harry Bliss, CEO and co-founder of Champion, comments:

"This is another exciting step on our journey to elevate the World's wellbeing and is a major milestone for Champion, our team, and our customers. Our new Wellbeing advisory board will be an important force in the UK corporate landscape and beyond, and I am deeply humbled by the commitment, advice, and guidance of this group of industry leaders will be able to bring. This effort will contribute vastly to our mission and vision to make a significant difference to the everyday working and private lives of millions of employees and their families around the world."

Nick Davison, former Head of Wellbeing at John Lewis & Partners, comments:

"I'm quite excited, it's a magical place to start from, the platform's great, but it's an opportunity to look at things differently and actually give more people more access and make a bigger difference to their lives."

Dr. Richard Heron, former VP of Health at BP, comments:

"I enjoy seeing this stuff really work... I get a big thrill out of illuminating and looking at the evidence that this is really going to make a difference... I really enjoy working with people that share that passion and that's part of why I've joined the group."

Arti Kashyap-Aynsley, Head of Wellbeing at Ocado, comments:

"I feel really excited about the platform and what the vision is for the product...and being a part of that to help create that change is massive."

Continued focus on holistic wellbeing combining technology and human-powered care

With the help of the Wellbeing advisory board and following Champion's launch of escalation pathways into Musculoskeletal care in June of 2022, there has been continued focus on algorithmic-led care escalation via the Champion user interface, for both physical and emotional wellbeing. The Champion solution is available at a subscription fee to corporate customers in key markets and the customer base has grown very significantly in 2022.

Expanding Champion's corporate wellbeing offering

The acquisition of Champion by the Physitrack Group, announced in May of 2022, opened up the possibility for Champion to enhance its holistic wellbeing with Physitrack's virtual-first care offerings delivered through the Access ecosystem, while also establishing a strong commercial foothold in the corporate wellness market. The global digital health market is projected to be a USD 222 billion market by 2026, according to Facts & Factors Research.

Members of Champion's Global Wellbeing Advisory Board:

Dr. Richard Heron (former VP of Health at BP)

Dr. Stephanie Fitzgerald (former Senior Business Partner - Mental Health at Rolls Royce) Nick Davison (former Head of Wellbeing at John Lewis & Partners)

Arti Kashyap-Aynsley (Head of Wellbeing at Ocado)

Andy Holmes (former Head of Wellbeing at Reckitt)

Jamie Broadley (Group Head of Wellbeing at Serco)

Dr. Vikki Barnes (Clinical psychologist)

Please find more information about Champion Health's Global Wellbeing Advisory Board here:

https://championhealth.co.uk/global-wellbeing-advisory-board/

Video: https://vimeo.com/733791257/26141f873c

About Physitrack PLC

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack and Champion Health technology platforms and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://physitrackgroup.com

About Champion

Champion Health Ltd is a UK-based provider of an all-in-one holistic corporate wellness platform that links proactive and interactive content with virtual and hands-on consultations for all areas of wellbeing (including mindfulness and self-development content, wellbeing action plans, live sessions, recipes, sleep stories, tracking healthy habits, soundscapes, leadership training and an academy for personal growth content), into a sleek and seamless platform and app for employees to use anywhere, anytime.

Champion has a vision to be a global leading digital solution for workplace health. To-date it has focused on service provision to companies with 500+ employees and plans to expand into self-service SMEs and B2C in the medium term.

The platform boasts a data-driven approach with high usage and a seamless user interface inspired by global leaders in SaaS, as well as a high number of unique features, which sets it apart from other wellness technology providers.

Alongside the Wellbeing board announced today, Champion has a growing network of experts (including clinical psychologists, dieticians, behavioural scientists, burnout leads, behavioural change specialists, nutritionists, clinical leads and champion ambassadors including Olympians and Paralympians) who help provide technical, clinical and inspirational content related to wellbeing.

Learn more at https://championhealth.co.uk/ and watch promotion videos of their ground-breaking platform at https://vimeo.com/705747548/b855bfb175 (1.02 min) and https://vimeo.com/705747763/cead6d9baf (1.29 min)

[1] Facts and Factors Research (2021), https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-health-market

