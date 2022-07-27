MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that Drew Hickey, Chief Financial Officer and Kevin O'Dowd Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations will participate in the 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, which is being held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston, on August 8-11, 2022.

The Company is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 11th at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/loop/2480094

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

[email protected]

