Many investors are highly pessimistic at the moment. Risks such as high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty in Europe have prompted them to become downbeat about the stock market outlook. This is evidenced in the VIX Volatility Index, which has risen by 12% in the past month. A higher reading suggests investors are less optimistic about the stock market’s future.

As a result of the pessimism, many investors may not be seeking to buy stocks at the moment. In fact, some could be considering selling their holdings because they believe the stock market’s performance will worsen in the near term and their positions could move further into negative territory.

An illogical strategy

In my view, this strategy is illogical. Investors should always aim to buy shares at a low price and sell them for a higher price. The current bear market has prompted an array of high-quality companies to trade at significant discounts to their intrinsic values. Therefore, investors have a prime opportunity to buy shares at low prices.

If investors can buy shares at low prices now and hold them until the next bull market is in full swing, they could benefit from significant gains. Indeed, in the long term, stock price appreciation is boosted by the twin effects of improving investor sentiment that leads to higher market valuations and a stronger economic outlook that is reflected in improved operating conditions.

How long this process will take is a known unknown. But judging by the average previous bear market length of 10 months, higher stock prices may come along much sooner than some investors currently realize.

Buffett's approach

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) chairman Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has previously highlighted the appeal of purchasing stocks when investors are at their most pessimistic. As he once said:

“The most common cause of low prices is pessimism—sometimes pervasive, sometimes specific to a company or industry. We want to do business in such an environment, not because we like pessimism but because we like the prices it produces. It’s optimism that is the enemy of the rational buyer.”

In my view, Buffett’s ability to go against the investment herd and adopt a contrarian strategy is one of his biggest strengths. It has allowed him to capitalize on multiple bear markets during his career, with Berkshire’s recent stock purchases highlighting his continued capacity to remain upbeat amid pessimistic consensus views.

Short-term threats

Clearly, investors could become even more pessimistic in the short run. Indeed, the current VIX reading of 23 is still some way off the level of 66 that was recorded at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also substantially lower than the figure of around 80 that was present in the depths of the global financial crisis.

Therefore, buyers of shares today must accept that they may experience paper losses in the coming months. The future is highly uncertain, but investors who adopt a patient approach based on fundamentals and a margin of safety are likely to overcome short-term challenges.