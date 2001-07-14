NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, will demonstrate its award-winning NextGen® Office, the only Electronic Health Record (EHR) integrated into the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Registry, at the group’s annual conference July 28 to 31 in Orlando. NextGen Healthcare is a founding partner of the APMA Registry, which provides clinically relevant insights to NextGen Healthcare clients.

The APMA Registry aggregates patient data and provides analytics on podiatry trends to assist providers in making decisions at the point of care. Recently, the APMA announced an expanded partnership with NextGen Healthcare to leverage clinical data and best practices using the united APMA Registry.

“NextGen Healthcare’s partnership with the APMA delivers on our commitment to ease the burden for small practices and specialties such as podiatry,” said Dr. Robert Murry, chief medical officer at NextGen Healthcare. “Our solutions deliver operational efficiencies and streamlined workflows for providers, and integration with the APMA Registry leads to better patient outcomes.”

NextGen® Office, the company’s cloud-based small practice EHR and practice management (PM) solution, earned the No. 1 honor in the Small Practice PM/EMR segment (10 or fewer physicians) in the 2022+Best+in+KLAS%3A+Software+%26amp%3B+Services+Report.

The solution is a preferred EHR for APMA members, as it offers clinical workflows specific to podiatry. Using NextGen Office, podiatrists can touch, talk or type encounter notes directly into the clinical documentation. The solution empowers patients to schedule appointments electronically, request prescription refills, and schedule virtual visits. Importantly, it also allows the care team to connect with each other through direct messaging and referral exchange.

NextGen Healthcare representatives will be showcasing NextGen Office at the APMA Annual Scientific Meeting at Booth 1207. Live, one-on-one demonstrations can be scheduled+here.

Conference attendees are also invited to attend sessions sponsored by NextGen Healthcare:

July 28, 4:30-5 p.m., Innovation Cafe: Put the Brakes on Burnout—5 Strategies to Renew Your Passion for Care, featuring Omid Ebrahimi-Sohi, Practice and Revenue Management Consultant, Modern Practice Solutions

July 29, all-day learning track sponsored by NextGen Healthcare: Sports Medicine and Biomechanics

July 30, all day in NextGen Healthcare Booth 1207: The APMA/NextGen Healthcare Data Registry in your practice featuring Dr. Dyane Tower, Senior Medical Director and Director of Clinical Affairs at American Podiatric Medical Association, APMA, DPM

Learn more about NextGen Office here. For more information and a complete schedule of the APMA meeting, click+here.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About APMA

Founded in 1912, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), headquartered in Bethesda, MD, is the leading resource for foot and ankle health information. Currently, the organization represents a vast majority of the estimated 18,000 podiatrists in the country. In addition to the national headquarters, APMA boasts 53 component locations throughout the United States and its territories, as well as affiliated societies. Learn more about APMA at apma.org.

