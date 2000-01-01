World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. ( WWE, Financial) is one of most recognized media brands in the world. Also known as WWE, the company develops and produces wrestling-related television programming, pay-per-view programming and live events. The majority of revenue comes from the Media segment.

The company has successfully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, which shut down its key live event productions. It flagship WrestleMania 38 in April of this year broke attendance and revenue records for the company. Professional wrestling benefits from a dynamic and loyal fan base, which the company has been able to leverage into one of the great business stories of our generation.

Founded in 1953, the company generated over $1 billion in revenue last year and currently has a market capitalization of $5.3 billion.

Segments

The Media segment contains the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. Revenue primarily consists of content rights fees, subscriptions to WWE Network, advertising and sponsorships.

Live events provide ongoing entertainment content for the company’s media platforms. Revenue for the Live Event segment consists primarily of ticket sales, fixed fee revenue from the events as well as the sale of travel packages associated with these global live events. As a result of the pandemic, these revenues had been greatly limited from March 2020 through the first half of 2021.

The Consumer Products segment engages in the merchandising of WWE-branded products, including video games, toys and apparel, through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales. Revenue principally consists of royalties and licensee fees related to branded products and sales of merchandise distributed at the live events and through e-commerce platforms.

Financial review

In the first quarter of 2022, WWE's revenue increased 27% to $333.4 million from $263.5 million in the prior-year period. Operating income increased 42% to $92.4 million, while Ebitda grew 33% to $111.7 million.

Free cash flow was $74.0 million, an increase from $53.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The company incurred $13.1 million of capital expenditures related to the new facility for its headquarters. Excluding the capital expenditures, free cash flow for the period would have been $87.1 million.

WWE returned $38.9 million to shareholders in the first quarter, which consisted of $30.0 million in share repurchases and $8.9 million in dividend payments. Under the company’s existing stock repurchase program, approximately 525,000 shares were repurchased at an average price of $57. As of end of the quarter, the company had $221 million available under its $500 million stock repurchase authorization.

The company has $447.8 million in cash and investments on the balance sheet and long-term debt of only $21.2 million. However, the company does have $213 million in convertible debt with a coupon rate of 3.37% and a conversion price of $24.91.

Valuation

Consensus analyst earnings per share estimates for WWE are $2.48 for 2022 and $2.72 for the following year. That creates a current price-earnings ratio of 27 for this year. The company’s enterprise value/Ebitda ratio is also elevated at approximately 17 times. The company pays a small dividend, which currently has a 0.70% yield.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator using a generous 10-year growth rate of 10% and a terminal value growth rate of 10% creates a value in the low $50s range.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased World Wrestling Entertainment's stock recently include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies. Gurus have reduced their holdings include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio).

Summary

Although the company seems to have recovered well from the Covid-19 pandemic, it appears World Wrestling Entertainment is overvalued at this time. In addition, founder and CEO Vince McMahon announced his resignation on July 22, which may increase operational risk during the management transition period. The stock is priced for perfection at this point, so a lower entry level may be warranted to create a margin of safety.