LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1802 BAYBERRY COURT RICHMOND, VA 23226

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 256 stocks valued at a total of $1.14Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.48%), MSFT(3.64%), and IVV(3.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 51,677 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.0592 per share and a market cap of $20.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC bought 137,492 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 154,765. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.7.

On 07/27/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $35.92 per share and a market cap of $50.51Bil. The stock has returned 24.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC bought 49,310 shares of NAS:ACWI for a total holding of 96,373. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.5.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $86.73 per share and a market cap of $17.53Bil. The stock has returned -13.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

The guru sold out of their 105,093-share investment in NYSE:LUV. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.03 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Southwest Airlines Co traded for a price of $40.36 per share and a market cap of $24.02Bil. The stock has returned -20.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Airlines Co has a price-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 1,611 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/27/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $112.08 per share and a market cap of $1,479.23Bil. The stock has returned -15.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.48 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.