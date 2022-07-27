SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 303 stocks valued at a total of $608.00Mil. The top holdings were SUB(4.24%), IVV(3.57%), and KO(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 137,310 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 245,993. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.92.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.2175 per share and a market cap of $8.90Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 110,032 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/27/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.9814 per share and a market cap of $29.39Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 72,242 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.85 per share and a market cap of $41.36Bil. The stock has returned -5.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 18,063 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $233.48 per share and a market cap of $61.26Bil. The stock has returned -16.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a price-book ratio of 8.98.

SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 82,147 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 07/27/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $44.625 per share and a market cap of $186.97Bil. The stock has returned -16.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

