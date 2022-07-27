Silver Lake Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $211.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(3.95%), CSCO(3.57%), and BRK.B(3.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Silver Lake Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Silver Lake Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 3,040 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.64 per share and a market cap of $1,208.82Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 4,068-share investment in NAS:EMBC. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.89 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Embecta Corp traded for a price of $27.175 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Embecta Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

During the quarter, Silver Lake Advisory, LLC bought 50,883 shares of NAS:TBLT for a total holding of 51,225. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.35.

On 07/27/2022, ToughBuilt Industries Inc traded for a price of $4.2199 per share and a market cap of $9.18Mil. The stock has returned -95.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ToughBuilt Industries Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 50,762-share investment in NYSE:ABM. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.53 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, ABM Industries Inc traded for a price of $42.985 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -3.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ABM Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Silver Lake Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 14,633 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.09.

On 07/27/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $149.45 per share and a market cap of $264.11Bil. The stock has returned 31.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-book ratio of 16.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

