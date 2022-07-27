DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $1.21Bil. The top holdings were AZO(2.44%), CVX(2.41%), and GOOG(2.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 347,575-share investment in NAS:EBAY. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.88 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, eBay Inc traded for a price of $46.49 per share and a market cap of $25.98Bil. The stock has returned -34.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 558,376 shares of NYSE:VICI for a total holding of 670,678. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.47.

On 07/27/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $33.195 per share and a market cap of $31.88Bil. The stock has returned 8.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.75 and a price-sales ratio of 12.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 475,493-share investment in NYSE:MGP. Previously, the stock had a 1.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.64 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, MGM Growth Properties LLC traded for a price of $41.64 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned 22.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGM Growth Properties LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 342,801-share investment in NAS:WDC. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.08 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Western Digital Corp traded for a price of $47.66 per share and a market cap of $14.92Bil. The stock has returned -23.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Digital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 633,320-share investment in NYSE:MDU. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.73 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, MDU Resources Group Inc traded for a price of $27.565 per share and a market cap of $5.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MDU Resources Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

