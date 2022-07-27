Progressive Investment Management Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $256.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.59%), MSFT(9.15%), and AMZN(5.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Progressive Investment Management Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 29,198-share investment in NAS:ETSY. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.77 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $94.44 per share and a market cap of $12.08Bil. The stock has returned -52.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-book ratio of 17.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.00 and a price-sales ratio of 5.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 9,149 shares in NYSE:AON, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $288.04 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $283.73 per share and a market cap of $60.11Bil. The stock has returned 9.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-book ratio of 51.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought 5,207 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 91,258. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/27/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.18 per share and a market cap of $1,976.48Bil. The stock has returned -6.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-book ratio of 12.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.63 and a price-sales ratio of 10.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 4,800 shares in NYSE:NKE, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.52 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $106.05 per share and a market cap of $166.31Bil. The stock has returned -34.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-book ratio of 10.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought 152 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 111,940. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/27/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $112.42 per share and a market cap of $1,475.64Bil. The stock has returned -17.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.42 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

