Lafayette Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $346.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(10.29%), MKL(7.56%), and PGR(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lafayette Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lafayette Investments, Inc. bought 10,871 shares of NYSE:LII for a total holding of 22,339. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.51.

On 07/27/2022, Lennox International Inc traded for a price of $225.5 per share and a market cap of $8.09Bil. The stock has returned -30.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennox International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:Y by 1,753 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $836.63.

On 07/27/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $837.565 per share and a market cap of $11.26Bil. The stock has returned 26.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 23,283 shares in MEX:GSK N, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of MXN1107.52 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of MXN849 per share and a market cap of MXN84.57Bil. The stock has returned -9.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 23,283-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.4 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $43.14 per share and a market cap of $87.63Bil. The stock has returned 12.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Lafayette Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:L by 15,976 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.94.

On 07/27/2022, Loews Corp traded for a price of $57.6 per share and a market cap of $14.17Bil. The stock has returned 7.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Loews Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

