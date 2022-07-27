Bouchey Financial Group Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $624.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(16.21%), SCHB(14.50%), and RYT(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 348,921 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 4.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.59 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $73.16 per share and a market cap of $15.14Bil. The stock has returned 4.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a price-book ratio of 5.28.

The guru established a new position worth 183,277 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 3.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.69 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $130.87 per share and a market cap of $39.34Bil. The stock has returned 1.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a price-book ratio of 4.64.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced their investment in BATS:GSEW by 416,594 shares. The trade had a 3.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.7.

On 07/27/2022, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $58.2995 per share and a market cap of $621.68Mil. The stock has returned -12.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a price-book ratio of 2.91.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 247,028 shares. The trade had a 3.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.35 per share and a market cap of $82.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 84,187-share investment in ARCA:XLY. Previously, the stock had a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $157.69 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $151.74 per share and a market cap of $14.58Bil. The stock has returned -16.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a price-book ratio of 5.39.

