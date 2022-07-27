DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $1.18Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.55%), GOOG(4.52%), and AAPL(4.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 171,272-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 71,730 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.33.

On 07/27/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $169.77 per share and a market cap of $234.26Bil. The stock has returned 10.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-book ratio of 12.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS bought 136,722 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 144,142. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.92.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $57.585 per share and a market cap of $27.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS bought 58,625 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 414,425. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.64 per share and a market cap of $1,208.82Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS bought 199,620 shares of NAS:COLB for a total holding of 578,355. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.51.

On 07/27/2022, Columbia Banking System Inc traded for a price of $29.58 per share and a market cap of $2.32Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Columbia Banking System Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

