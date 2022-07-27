Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1120 13TH STREET, MODESTO, CA 95354

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $389.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(13.64%), WTM(7.26%), and WRB(6.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 31,067 shares in OTCPK:FRFHF, giving the stock a 4.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $531.56 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $534.44 per share and a market cap of $14.18Bil. The stock has returned 33.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:Y by 6,363 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $836.63.

On 07/27/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $837.565 per share and a market cap of $11.26Bil. The stock has returned 26.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. bought 53,722 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 267,709. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $49.8945 per share and a market cap of $20.91Bil. The stock has returned 0.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. bought 34,444 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 125,597. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 07/27/2022, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $73.12 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

The guru sold out of their 117,132-share investment in NAS:VWTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.91 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Vidler Water Resources Inc traded for a price of $15.75 per share and a market cap of $288.22Mil. The stock has returned 46.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vidler Water Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.62 and a price-sales ratio of 10.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.