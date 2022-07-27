QCM Cayman, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $6.00Mil. The top holdings were EEM(12.52%), EFA(8.68%), and VEA(7.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QCM Cayman, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 8,037 shares in ARCA:EFA, giving the stock a 8.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.535 per share and a market cap of $46.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, QCM Cayman, Ltd. bought 9,213 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 18,057. The trade had a 6.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.54 per share and a market cap of $25.78Bil. The stock has returned -19.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

The guru established a new position worth 298 shares in NYSE:MTD, giving the stock a 5.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1258.22 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Mettler-Toledo International Inc traded for a price of $1257.765 per share and a market cap of $28.45Bil. The stock has returned -15.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-book ratio of 336.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.64 and a price-sales ratio of 7.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 4,428 shares in NAS:TPTX, giving the stock a 5.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.16 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $75.05 per share and a market cap of $3.73Bil. The stock has returned 22.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.31 and a price-sales ratio of 609.67.

The guru sold out of their 6,560-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 4.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.64 per share and a market cap of $1,208.82Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

