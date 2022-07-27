Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 205 stocks valued at a total of $15.72Bil. The top holdings were CNI(7.49%), BAM(5.83%), and BNS(5.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd bought 1,115,435 shares of NYSE:MGA for a total holding of 8,310,223. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.99.

On 07/27/2022, Magna International Inc traded for a price of $61.41 per share and a market cap of $17.69Bil. The stock has returned -22.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magna International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd bought 528,882 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 2,675,442. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.64 per share and a market cap of $1,208.82Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd bought 579,763 shares of NYSE:RBA for a total holding of 2,680,267. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.7.

On 07/27/2022, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc traded for a price of $68.98 per share and a market cap of $7.67Bil. The stock has returned 18.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-book ratio of 6.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd bought 1,056,155 shares of NYSE:SHOP for a total holding of 12,517,695. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.1.

On 07/27/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $33.9 per share and a market cap of $43.60Bil. The stock has returned -78.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 268.32, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 193.73 and a price-sales ratio of 8.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd bought 286,858 shares of NAS:CIGI for a total holding of 2,166,795. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.47.

On 07/27/2022, Colliers International Group Inc traded for a price of $122.25 per share and a market cap of $5.29Bil. The stock has returned 1.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colliers International Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 164.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

