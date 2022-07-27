Chicago Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

311 SOUTH WACKER DRIVE CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were Y(11.01%), CDK(10.74%), and BHVN(10.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chicago Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 23,291 shares in NYSE:Y, giving the stock a 11.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $836.63 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $837.565 per share and a market cap of $11.26Bil. The stock has returned 26.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 345,717 shares in NAS:CDK, giving the stock a 10.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 127,370 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 10.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.59 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $146.3 per share and a market cap of $10.39Bil. The stock has returned 18.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.71 and a price-sales ratio of 13.40.

The guru sold out of their 382,377-share investment in NAS:ECOL. Previously, the stock had a 10.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.95 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, US Ecology Inc traded for a price of $47.99 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned 13.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, US Ecology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 277,200 shares in NYSE:ACC, giving the stock a 10.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.21 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.295 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned 30.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 163.25, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 102.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.43 and a price-sales ratio of 9.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.